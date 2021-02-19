Pokemon Go Kricketot: Learn Kricketot's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Pokemon Go is a portable gaming application that utilizes the assistance of AR and GPS to give the players a simulated experience of being a Pokemon Trainer. The application persuades the individuals to go out as they can get new pokemon as they are on their day-to-day ventures. Pokemon Go has plenty of Pokemon, right from the beginning of the arrangement, and has been adding new ones in each update. Players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Kricketot.

Also read: Pokemon Go Blastoise: Learn Blastoise's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Also read: Pokemon Go Ivysaur: Check Out Ivysaur's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Pokemon Go Kricketot

Kricketot is one of the 4th generation Pokemon and is found in the Sinnoh region. The name explains the appearance, Kricketot looks like a budding and growing cricket but with red, black, and beige accents. Kricketot evolution is Kricketune and it costs the players 50 candies to perform the Kricketot evolution in Pokemon Go.

Kricketot is a valuable addition to the player’s Pokemon collection. It can also become an important asset to the player’s Battling Arsenal and can take down some gnarly foes. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should be well versed with Kricketot best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Kricketot stats below:

Pokémon GO Kricketot is a Bug-type Pokemon with a max CP of 453, 45 attack, 74 defense, and 114 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Kricketot is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, and Rock-type moves. Kricketot is boosted by Rain weather. Kricketot best moveset is Bug Bite and Struggle (2.24 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Emolga: Check Out Emolga's Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses And More

Also read: Pokemon Go Shiny Feebas: Learn More About Shiny Feebas In Pokemon GO Here