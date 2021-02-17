Pokemon Go Blastoise: Learn Blastoise's Best Moveset, Stats, And Evolution

Pokemon Go is a portable gaming application that utilizes the assistance of AR and GPS to give the players a simulated experience of being a Pokemon Trainer. The application persuades the individuals to go out as they can get new pokemon as they are on their day-to-day ventures. Pokemon Go has plenty of Pokemon, right from the beginning of the arrangement, and has been adding new ones in each update. Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Blastoise.

Pokemon Go Blastoise

Blastoise is a raging giant in Pokemon Go. It is the last stage of evolution for Squirtle, one of the starter Pokemons from the Kanto region, the first generation of Pokemon. Blastoise looks like a gigantic turtle with two hydro pumps coming out of its back which can inflict some lethal damage. Blastoise evolution doesn’t exist.

Any play would be lucky to catch a Blastoise for their Pokemon Collection. Blastoise is also one of the top-picked choices for Pokemon Battles in the game. This Pokemon can be unstoppable if used correctly, for that the players should learn Blastoise best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Blastoise stats below:

Pokémon GO Blastoise is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2788, 171 attack, 207 defense, and 188 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Blastoise is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Blastoise is boosted by Rain weather. Blastoise's best moves are Water Gun and Hydro Cannon (14.66 DPS).

