Pokemon Go Level 43 Challenge: Here Are The Tasks For The Level 43 Challenge

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game which came out in 2016. It was developed and published by Niantic in collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for Android and iOS devices. The game uses mobile devices with GPS for locating, capturing, training, and battling virtual Pokemon, which show up on the mobile display like they actually exist at that location.

Pokemon Go Level 43 Challenge Guide

Earlier in Pokemon Go, the level cap was set at 40. Now Niantic has raised the level cap further to level 50 and the players are also introduced with specific Level Requirements. These are a series of tasks that the players will have to complete in order to reach the next level.

Pokemon Go level 43 tasks XP needed: 9 million Earn 100,000 Stardust Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks Catch 5 Legendary Pokemon Earn 5 Platinum medals Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy

Pokemon Go level 44 tasks XP needed: 11 million Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League Battle in the Battle League 20 times Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Razz Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy

Pokemon Go level 45 tasks XP needed: 13 million Defeat 100 Team Rocket Grunts Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon Defeat a Team Rocket Leader 50 times Earn 10 Platinum Medals Rewards: 40 Ultra Balls, 40 Max Revives, 1 Elite Fast TM, 2 XL Candy, 2 Incense, 2 Lucky Eggs, 1 Super Incubator, 2 Lures



Pokemon Go Update List

February 2, 2021 Feel the love with Pokémon GO’s February events!

February 2, 2021 Celebrate Lunar New Year with Pokémon GO!

February 2, 2021 Which journey will you choose? Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket holders will be able to choose their event version soon!

January 27, 2021 Team GO Rocket is celebrating? Smells like trouble!

January 25, 2021 GO Battle League Season 6 begins Monday, November 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)

January 25, 2021 Nothing to sneeze at—get ready for Limited Research featuring Sneasel! Plus, new Timed Research is coming soon!

January 19, 2021 Mega Ampharos is coming! Plus, get ready for an Incense Day featuring Mareep!

January 19, 2021 Countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto—celebrate the Johto region!

Rising to the challenge of January Community Day is none other than Machop!

January 13, 2021 Countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto—celebrate the Hoenn region!

January 13, 2021 Roselia is the featured February Community Day Pokémon!

January 7, 2021 Celebrate the end of 2020 with December events!

January 7, 2021 Countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto—celebrate the Sinnoh region!

January 4, 2021 Collection Challenges are here!

January 4, 2021 Avatar items from The North Face x Gucci Collection are coming to Pokémon GO!

January 4, 2021 Make your childhood dream come true and become a character in a Pokémon game

January 4, 2021 Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Contest Official Rules



