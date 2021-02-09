Pokemon Go Love Cup Guide: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Pokemon Go update is here and it is bringing a new event for the players to participate in. This new event is called the Pokemon Go Love Cup and players will wage in a series of battles to determine who is the champion. The Love Cup has its own rules and won’t be similar to the previous battles that players have experienced. Many players are asking for the Pokemon Go Love Cup Guide.

Pokemon Go Love Cup Guide

The Pokemon Go Love Cup League is coming out with 2 other leagues during the Lunar New Year 2021 event. The 2 Other leagues are Master League and Premier Cup. The Love Cup will start from 8th February at 1 PM PT and will go on till 15th February 1 PM PT.

The Love Cup has its own set of rules for the Pokemon players can use in this league. The rules are that the Pokemon should below the level of 1500 CP and they should be either red or pink color in the official Pokedex. Players can not use any legendary or mythical Pokemon in the Love Cup either. Check out the list of Pokemon Players can use below:

Charmeleon

Charizard

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Goldeen

Seaking

Jynx

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Ledyba

Ledian

Ariados

Yanma

Scizor

Slugma

Magcargo

Octillery

Delibird

Porygon2

Magby

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Wurmple

Medicham

Carvanha

Camerupt

Solrock

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Kricketot

Kricketune

Trash Cloak Burmy

Trash Cloak Wormadam

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Wash Rotom

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Pansear

Simisear

Throh

Venipede

Scolipede

Krookodile

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Dwebble

Crustle

Autumn Form Deerling

Spring Form Deerling

Shelmet

Accelgor

Pawniard

Bisharp

Braviary

Heatmor

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Exeggcute

Lickitung

Happiny

Chansey

Mr. Mime

Mime Jr.

Porygon

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Flaaffy

Hoppip

Slowking

Snubbull

Corsola

Smoochum

Miltank

Blissey

Whismur

Skitty

Milotic

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Cherubi

Sunny Form Cherrim

Lickilicky

Audino

Alomomola

Scrafty

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

