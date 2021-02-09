Pokemon Go Crustle Guide: Learn Crustle's Best Moveset, Stats, And Weaknesses

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular handheld game and has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, pokemon, and a lot more. Players want to know more about Pokemon Go Crustle.

Also read: Pokemon Go Zekrom: Learn More About The Legendary Zekrom In Pokemon Go

Also read: Pokemon Go Melmetal: Learn More About This 7th Generation Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go Crustle

Crustle is a fifth-generation Pokemon, found in the Unova region. It looks like a crab has a huge boulder for a body. Crustle can be caught in the wild in various ways, the use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Crustle for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra-balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon.

Crustle evolution doesn’t exist as it is the last stage of evolution for Dwebble. Players can also attempt to catch the Shiny edition of Crustle in Pokemon Go. While battling, Crustle can be really helpful if players are well versed with its characteristics such as Crustle best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Crustle Stats below:

Pokémon GO Crustle is a Bug and Rock-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2874, 188 attack, 200 defense, and 172 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Crustle is vulnerable to Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves. Crustle is boosted by Rain and Partly Cloudy weather. Crustle best moveset is Fury Cutter and Rock Slide (13.21 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Absol: Check Out All Information On Pokemon Go Absol Here

Also read: Pokemon Go Jump Start Research Quest Guide - Here's All You Need To Know