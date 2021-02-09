Pokemon Go Munna Added With The Valentines Pokemon Go Update; All Details Here

Pokemon Go is a fiercely famous handheld game and has been on the highest-rated spot since its delivery. The players take up the hobby of getting all Pokemon and attempting to turn into the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has additionally added a great deal of updates which have furnished the players with new missions, pokemon, and significantly more. Many have been intrigued about Pokemon Go Munna.

Pokemon Go Munna

Munna is being added to the game in the Valentines Pokemon Go Update, players can get their hands on this Pokemon by hatching it from the 5KM egg. Munna is a Pokemon from the Unova region, which is the fifth generation of Pokemon. Munna will be a great Psychic addition to the player’s Pokemon Collection. This Pokemon is known for eating the dreams of people and pokemon, which can be scary, but helpful too.

Munna evolution is incredibly strong too and it is called Musharna. Munna evolution costs the players 50 candies and an Unova stone. When battling with Munna in gyms, players should be well versed about details of this Pokemon such as Munna best moveset, stats, and weaknesses, to sail through these battles. Check out the Pokemon Go Munna stats below:

Pokémon GO Munna is a Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1294, 111 attacks, 92 defense, and 183 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Munna is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. Munna is boosted by Windy weather. Munna best moveset is Zen Headbutt and Psyshock (7.14 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

