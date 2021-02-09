Pokemon Go Wigglytuff Guide: Check Out Wigglytuff Best Moveset, Stats, And Weaknesses

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever made. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their homes, but this one, on the other hand, needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who’s gotta catch’em all who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many players want to learn about Pokemon Go Wigglytuff.

Pokemon Go Wigglytuff

Anyone that has seen the Pokemon series knows about the Pokemon Jigglypuff. Wigglytuff is the evolution of the pokemon whose singing puts everyone to sleep. Wigglytuff has a soft exterior and looks like a bunny rabbit but can be ferocious when it needs to. It is a good addition to the player’s Pokemon collection.

Wigglytuff evolution doesn’t exist as Wigglytuff is the last stage of evolution for Igglybuff. Players can also try and catch the Shiny Edition of Wigglytuff in Pokemon Go, but it is a rare sight. While battling with Wigglytuff, the players should be well versed with certain details about this Pokemon such as Wigglytuff best moveset, stats, weaknesses, and more. Check out Wigglytuff stats below:

Pokémon GO Wigglytuff is a Normal and Fairy-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2178, 156 attack, 90 defense, and 295 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Wigglytuff is vulnerable to Poison and Steel-type moves. Wigglytuff is boosted by Partly Cloudy and Cloudy weather. Wigglytuff best moveset is Pound and Play Rough (12.18 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

