Pokemon Go Lumineon Raid: Learn How To Beat Lumineon In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and to evolve them into the next stage. Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Lumineon Raid.

Pokemon Go Lumineon Raid

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Celebration event is live. The game has been adding a lot more region-specific events since the Pokemon Go update. The region in focus right now is the Sinnoh region and all the Pokemon of this region will be getting Shiny Versions of themselves along with an increased Spawn rate.

Pokemon Go has also added raids to the game, in these raids the players can take on Pokemon Raid Bosses and winning them will provide them with certain rewards. The latest raid boss is from the Sinnoh region, Lumineon and players want to how to beat Lumineon. To learn how to beat Lumineon the players should be well versed with Lumineon Counters and Lumineon Weakness in Pokemon Go. Check them out below:

Lumineon Counters

Zekrom

Deoxys

Electivire

Roserade

Lumineon Weakness

Grass Attacks

Electric Attacks

Check out the Pokemon Go Lumineon Stats below:

Pokémon GO Lumineon is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2050, 142 attack, 170 defense, and 170 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Lumineon is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Lumineon is boosted by Rain weather. Lumineon's best moves are Water Gun and Blizzard (8.84 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. Pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

