Pokemon Go Magmortar: Check Out The Best Movesets Of This Fire-type Pokemon

Magmortar is a Fire Pokémon which evolves from Magmar. It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water moves. Magmortar's strongest moveset is Fire Spin & Fire Blast and it has a Max CP of 3,132. The Pokedex says that Magmortar shoots fireballs to defeat its enemies, and thus burning them down into a blackened crisp. This method is not used by Magmortar when it is hunting its prey. Continue reading to know more about this Fire-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Magmortar Best Moveset

Magmortar is a Fire-type Pokemon which has a max CP of 3541. It has an attack stat of 247, defence of 172 and stamina of 181 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 4 in the Sinnoh region. Since it is a fire-type Pokemon, it is weak against Ground, Rock and Water-type moves and gets boosted by Sunny weather. The top best moveset for Magmortar is Fire Spin and Fire Blast which has a DPS of 15.76. Here are other best movesets of this Pokemon:

Fire Spin + Fire Blast => DPS - 15.76

Fire Spin + Fire Punch => DPS - 15.57

Fire Spin + Thunderbolt => DPS - 15.20

Karate Chop + Fire Punch => DPS - 15.01

Fire Spin + Psychic => DPS - 14.96

Karate Chop + Psychic => DPS - 14.43

Karate Chop + Fire Blast => DPS - 14.25

Fire Spin + Brick Break => DPS - 13.79

Karate Chop + Thunderbolt => DPS - 13.74

Karate Chop + Brick Break => DPS - 11.51

Magmortar Statistics

Base stats Attack - 247 Defence - 172 Stamina - 181

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,342 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,790 Level 30 Max wild - 2,685 Level 40 3,132

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,237 Level 35 (wild) - 2,909

Max HP Level 40 - 154

Size Height - 1.6 m Weight - 68 kg

Other Base capture rate - 15% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 5 km



Magmortar Evolution

Magmar takes 100 Candy or a Sinnoh Stone to evolve into Magmortar

Magby takes 25 Candy to evolve into Magmar

Pokemon Go Update

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is almost here, and Niantic has brought the sweepstakes before its arrival. All that the players will have to do is post a photo of them wearing either green or red outfit on Twitter. This is to represent the version they support by using either #PokemonGOTourRed or #PokemonGOTourGreen from Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8).

20 winners will be selected at random and each of them will receive a code for a prize pack that will contain 50 Poké Balls, six Max Revives, and three Incense. All those who are lucky enough to win can redeem their code on the Niantic Labs Offer Redemption site.

