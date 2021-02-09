Pokemon Go Medicham: Know All About This Brawler Pokemon Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most well-known mobile games out there today. Pokemon Go aides the player to feel like a real Pokemon Trainer, attempting to turn into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to evolve these Pokemon. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue adding new ones with each update. Players have been intrigued about Pokemon Go Medicham.

Pokemon Go Medicham

Medicham is a third-generation Pokemon and is found in the Hoenn region. Players that are looking for a straight-up brawler on their team, then this is the Pokemon for them. Medicham is strong fighting type Pokemon that will launch his enemies with some explosive moves making this Pokemon an extremely valuable addition to the player’s arsenal.

Medicham evolution doesn’t exist as it is the last stage of evolution for Meditite. Players can either catch the male or the female version of this Pokemon in Pokemon Go. A shiny edition for Medicham also exists in Pokemon Go but it is a rare find. To make Medicham extremely valuable in a fight, the players need to learn Medicham best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Medicham best moveset, stats, and weaknesses below:

Pokémon GO Medicham is a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1618, 121 attack, 152 defense, and 155 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Medicham is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves. Medicham is boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. Medicham's best moves are Counter and Dynamic Punch (9.92 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

