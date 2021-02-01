Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Meganium Best Moveset: Here Is A Brief Guide On Meganium

In the latest Pokemon Go Update Meganium is a Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2725, 168 attack, 202 defence and 190 stamina.

pokemon go

Meganium is a Grass Pokémon which evolves from Bayleef. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Meganium's strongest moveset is Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant and it has a Max CP of 2,410. The fragrance of Meganium's flower soothes and calms emotions. In battle, this Pokemon gives off more of its becalming scent to blunt the foe's fighting spirit.

Pokemon Go Meganium

In the latest Pokemon Go Update Meganium is a Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2725, 168 attack, 202 defence and 190 stamina. The Pokemon originally found in the Johto region of Generation 2. Meganium is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves. Meganium is boosted by Sunny weather. Meganium's best moves are Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant (13.94 DPS).

Meganium Evolution

Chikorita has a total of 3 evolutions. Chicorita evolves into Bayleef by 25 rare candies and Meganium evolves from Bayleef by 100 candies. Meganium is a Grass-type Pokémon, which makes it weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Meganium are:

  • Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), 
  • Reshiram, 
  • Volcarona, 
  • Chandelure, 
  • Darmanitan (Standard).

Pokemon Go Meganium Statistics

  • Base stats
    • Attack - 168
    • Defence - 202
    • Stamina - 190
  • Max CP
    • Level 15 Research encounters - 1,033
    • Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,377
    • Level 30 Max wild - 2,066
    • Level 40 - 2,410
  • Max CP with weather boost
    • Level 25 (raids) - 1,721
    • Level 35 (wild) - 2,238
  • Max HP
    • Level 40 - 162
  • Size
    • Height - 1.8 m
    • Weight - 100.5 kg
  • Other
    • Base capture rate - 5%
    • Base flee rate - 5%
    • Buddy walk distance - 3 km

Meganium Best Moveset

  • Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant
  • Vine Whip + Solar Beam
  • Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant
  • Razor Leaf + Solar Beam
  • Vine Whip + Petal Blizzard
  • Razor Leaf + Petal Blizzard
  • Vine Whip + Earthquake
  • Razor Leaf + Earthquake

Meganium Additional Statistics in Pokemon Go

  • Generation - Generation 2
  • Category - Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate - 5%
  • Buddy Distance - 3 km
  • Pokédex Height - 1.8 m
  • Pokédex Weight - 100.5 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture - 7
  • Bonus Stardust on capture - 400
  • Can be put in a gym? - Yes
  • Can be transferred? - Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

