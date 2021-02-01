Pokemon Go Meganium Best Moveset: Here Is A Brief Guide On Meganium

Meganium is a Grass Pokémon which evolves from Bayleef. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Meganium's strongest moveset is Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant and it has a Max CP of 2,410. The fragrance of Meganium's flower soothes and calms emotions. In battle, this Pokemon gives off more of its becalming scent to blunt the foe's fighting spirit.

Pokemon Go Meganium

In the latest Pokemon Go Update Meganium is a Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2725, 168 attack, 202 defence and 190 stamina. The Pokemon originally found in the Johto region of Generation 2. Meganium is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves. Meganium is boosted by Sunny weather. Meganium's best moves are Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant (13.94 DPS).

Meganium Evolution

Chikorita has a total of 3 evolutions. Chicorita evolves into Bayleef by 25 rare candies and Meganium evolves from Bayleef by 100 candies. Meganium is a Grass-type Pokémon, which makes it weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Meganium are:

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),

Reshiram,

Volcarona,

Chandelure,

Darmanitan (Standard).

Pokemon Go Meganium Statistics

Base stats Attack - 168 Defence - 202 Stamina - 190

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,033 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,377 Level 30 Max wild - 2,066 Level 40 - 2,410

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,721 Level 35 (wild) - 2,238

Max HP Level 40 - 162

Size Height - 1.8 m Weight - 100.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 5% Base flee rate - 5% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Meganium Best Moveset

Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant

Vine Whip + Solar Beam

Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant

Razor Leaf + Solar Beam

Vine Whip + Petal Blizzard

Razor Leaf + Petal Blizzard

Vine Whip + Earthquake

Razor Leaf + Earthquake

Meganium Additional Statistics in Pokemon Go

Generation - Generation 2

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 5%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 1.8 m

Pokédex Weight - 100.5 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 7

Bonus Stardust on capture - 400

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

