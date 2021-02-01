Pokemon Go Meganium Best Moveset: Here Is A Brief Guide On Meganium

Quick links:
Meganium is a Grass Pokémon which evolves from Bayleef. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Meganium's strongest moveset is Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant and it has a Max CP of 2,410. The fragrance of Meganium's flower soothes and calms emotions. In battle, this Pokemon gives off more of its becalming scent to blunt the foe's fighting spirit.
Also read | Pokemon Go Noivern: How To Catch Noivern? A Clear, Step By Step Guide
Also read | Is Snake Eyes From G.I. Joe Coming To Fortnite? Know Details
In the latest Pokemon Go Update Meganium is a Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2725, 168 attack, 202 defence and 190 stamina. The Pokemon originally found in the Johto region of Generation 2. Meganium is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison-type moves. Meganium is boosted by Sunny weather. Meganium's best moves are Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant (13.94 DPS).
Chikorita has a total of 3 evolutions. Chicorita evolves into Bayleef by 25 rare candies and Meganium evolves from Bayleef by 100 candies. Meganium is a Grass-type Pokémon, which makes it weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug and Ice moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that the players can use for defeating Meganium are:
Also read | Pokemon Go Charizard: How To Catch Charizard? A Step By Step Guide
Also read | Pokemon Go Klefki: How To Catch Klefki? A Clear, Step By Step Guide