Pokemon Go Octillery: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most imaginative handheld game ever. Most handheld games let the player play the game in the solace of their home, this one needs the player to wander out of their range of familiarity to play the game. Pokemon Go places the major parts in the shoes of a maturing pokemon trainer who's gotta catch'em all, who needs to wander out in the gutsy world and find and catch the absolute best Pokemon. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Octillery.

Octillery is an octopus looking Pokemon in the game. It uses its tentacles to attack and can paralyze its enemy in battle. It is also considered to be one of the Pokemon that gets frightened easily, as seen in the series, Octillery runs after throwing a spew of ink when it finds the opponent overpowering. This pokemon is found in the Jhoto region, which is where we find the second generation of Pokemon.

Octillery is an important catch if the player is trying to fill his entire Pokedex in Pokemon Go. Octillery evolution doesn’t exist as it is the last stage of evolution for Remoraid Pokemon. Octillery can be valuable in a battle if the player learns Octillery best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Octillery stats and weaknesses below:

Pokémon GO Octillery is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2617, 197 attack, 141 defense, and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Octillery is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Octillery is boosted by Rain weather. Octillery best moveset is Water Gun and Gunk Shot (11.92 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

