Pokemon Go Purify Calculator: Know How To Purify Shadow Pokemon

Shadow Pokemon were added to Pokemon Go back in 2019, all thanks to Team Rocket. These shadow Pokemon are different from their normal counterparts as they have given into the anger and darkness to become stronger for their Team Rocket trainers. So it is necessary to purify such Pokemon using the Pokemon Go calculator. Continue reading to find out about the Purifying calculator.

Pokemon Go Purify Calculator

Trainers will be tasked with capturing and purifying these Shadow Pokemon from Team Rocket. In order to encounter them, you will have to search for members of Team Rocket at Pokestops and then battle them. After you have defeated them, you will get the chance for capturing and purifying these Shadow Pokemon. Purifying a Pokemon will bring it to level 25 and then add +2 to each of the Attack IV, Defence IV and HP IV. This data can be put into any CP calculator.

