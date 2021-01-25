Pokemon Go Shiny Chinchou: Learn How To Catch Shiny Chinchou In Pokemon Go

Every player has heard or played Pokemon Go at some point. Pokemon Go is an extremely popular and innovative game that requires the players to venture out of their homes to play the game and catch some pokemon. Pokemon Go also constantly updates the game and adds new Pokemon from varying regions, new events, quests, and more. These updates keep the players immersed with new content and also fixes the issues the players have been facing. Many players want to learn how to catch Shiny Chinchou.

How to catch Shiny Chinchou in Pokemon Go?

Chinchou is one of the popular Pokemon that fans came across when Ash made his way into the Jhoto region in the series. Everybody was entranced by the peculiar appearance of the Pokemon. Chinchou is a rare Pokemon and Shiny Chinchou is a lot rarer to come across. Pokemon Go Shiny Chinchou is an incredibly valuable Pokemon to keep in the Pokemon Collection. Check out how to catch Pokemon Go Shiny Chinchou below:

The way to get Shiny Chinchou in Pokemon Go is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Shiny Chinchou for their collection. Shiny Chinchou can be an incredibly useful pokemon and Shiny Chinchou evolution is not one of the Pokemon to lose on, either player can get their hands on Shiny Lanturn by feeding it 50 Candy. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Shiny Chinchou below:

Pokémon GO Chinchou is a Water and Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1265, 106 attack, 97 defense, and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Chinchou is vulnerable to Grass and Ground-type moves. Chinchou is boosted by Rain weather. Chinchou's best moves are Spark and Thunderbolt (8.04 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

