Pokemon Go Shadow Stunky: Find Out How To Catch Shadow Stunky

Pokemon Go is one of the top played handheld games in today's time. The mobile application takes the help of AR capabilities to create an authentic pokemon catching experience for the players. Players also get to wage in pokemon battles to assert dominance over their foes. To win in the Pokemon Battles it is advisable for the players to be well versed with the stats and movesets of as many pokemon as they can. Many have asked how to catch Shadow Stunky in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Shadow Stunky in Pokemon Go?

The way to get Shadow Stunky in Pokemon Go is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Shadow Stunky for their collection. One of the ways to increase the chances of getting this pokemon is by taking on Team Rocket Grunts. Pokemon Go Shadow Stunky can be an incredibly useful pokemon and Shadow Stunky evolution is not one of the Pokemon to lose on either. Pokemon Go Shadow Stunky evolution is Shadow Skuntank. Check out the Shadow Stunky Stats below:

Pokémon GO Shadow Stunky is a Poison and Dark-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1301, 121 attack, 90 defense, and 160 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Shadow Stunky is vulnerable to Ground-type moves. Stunky is boosted by Cloudy and Fog weather. Stunky's (Shadow) best moves are Bite and Sludge Bomb (11.41 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

