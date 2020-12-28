Pokemon Go Shiny Delibird: Winter Event Of 2020 Finally Here With Shiny Delibird

In order to increase the chance of shiny Pokemon, it is equally important to increase the amount of Pokemon that spawns in general. Pokemon Go players can randomly come across a shiny Pokemon in the game by walking around or by hatching one. There is also the option to make use of Incenses when out in the world which will increase the spawn rate of Pokemon. Here in this article, you will know everything about the Shiny Delibird which has made its appearance along with a few more in this Winter event of 2020.

Pokemon Go Shiny Delibird

During this winter holiday season of 2020, the players of Pokemon Go will be able to get their hands on a Shiny Holiday Delibird from December 22nd at 8 AM till December 31st at 10 PM local time. Just like most other events, this event also is featuring special Pokémon winter outfits, like the Pikachu in a hat and sweater, Cubchoo and Delibird with bows, and the original sleigh bell Stantler. The players can find all 4 of these special holiday Pokémon in their shiny variants.

Along with all the above, the water- and ice-type Pokémon like Spheal, Piplup, Marill, and Snover will also now have better spawn rates. Vanillite the ice-type or who is also known as the ice cream Pokémon is also going to make its entry into Pokémon Go during this event. One of the most important features of this event is the bonus that will swap out every two days. Each bonus begins at 12 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following day in your local time. Here’s a schedule of what bonuses to expect when:

Dec. 22-23: Doubled raid XP

Dec. 24-25: Doubled catch candy

Dec. 26-27: Doubled Star Piece duration

Dec. 28-29: Doubled Lucky Egg duration

Dec. 30-31: Doubled catch Stardust

Pokemon Go December 2020 Updates

