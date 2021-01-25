Pokemon Go Shiny Horsea: Check Out Pokemon Go Shiny Horsea Stats And More Here

Each player has heard or played Pokemon Go sooner or later. Pokemon Go is an incredibly famous and inventive game that requires the players to wander out of their homes to play the game and catch some pokemon. Pokemon Go continually refreshes the game and adds new Pokemon from new regions, new missions, journeys, and then some. These updates keep the players busy with new substance and furthermore fixes the issues the players have been confronting. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Shiny Horsea.

Pokemon Go Shiny Horsea

Since the addition of Shiny Pokemon in the Pokemon Go update, every player wants to get their hands on a shiny version of their favourite Pokemon. The best time to catch the Shiny version of their favorite Pokemon is to wait for them to appear on the Pokemon Go Spotlight hour as it increases the chances of these Pokemon spawning for them.

Horsea is one of the first few Pokemon that players come across in series, it is found in the Kanto region, which is the home to the most iconic starter Pokemon. Pokemon Go Shiny Horsea is a rare occurrence and players should hop to the chance of catching this Pokemon. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Shiny Horsea below:

Pokémon GO Horsea is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1194, 129 attack, 103 defense, and 102 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Horsea is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Horsea is boosted by Rain weather. Horsea's best moves are Water Gun and Bubble Beam (7.66 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

