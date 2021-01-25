Pokemon Go Shiny Stunfisk: Learn About Shiny Stunfisk Stats And More Here

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most famous handheld games out there today. Pokemon Go makes the player feels like a genuine Pokemon Trainer, attempting to turn into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be awesome. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue to add new ones with each update. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Shiny Stunfisk.

Pokemon Go Shiny Stunfisk

Since the addition of Shiny Pokemon in the Pokemon Go update, every player wants to get their hands on a shiny version of their favourite Pokemon. The best time to catch the Shiny version of their favourite Pokemon is to wait for them to appear on the Pokemon Go Spotlight hour as it increases the chances of these Pokemon spawning for them.

Shiny Stunfisk is one of the Pokemon that comes in the Unavo region which is also the 5th Generation of Pokemon. Shiny Stunfisk is a great addition to the player’s Pokemon collection and also a good choice to use in Pokemon Battles. Pokemon Go Shiny Stunfisk has no evolution. Check out the stats for Shiny Stunfisk below:

Pokémon GO Stunfisk is a Ground and Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2445, 144 attack, 171 defense, and 240 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Stunfisk is vulnerable to Grass, Ground, Ice, and Water-type moves. Stunfisk is boosted by Sunny and Rain weather. Stunfisk's best moves are Mud Shot and Discharge (9.86 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

