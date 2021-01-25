Pokemon Go Shiny Treecko: Find Out How To Get Shiny Treecko In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is perhaps the most renowned handheld games out there today. Pokemon Go creates the experience of what it feels like to be a Pokemon Trainer, endeavouring to transform into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be amazing. The game has a lot of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep on adding new ones with each update. A lot of players want to learn how to get Shiny Treecko in Pokemon Go.

Also read: Pokemon Go Vibrava: Check Out Vibrava Best Moveset, Vibrava Evolution And More Here

Also read: Pokemon Go Shiny Dratini: Find Out How To Catch Shiny Dratini And More Here

How to get Shiny Treecko in Pokemon Go?

Treecko is one of the starter Pokemon from the Hoenn region. Any player would be considered lucky to have the chance to add Shiny Treecko to their Pokemon collection. Pokemon Go Shiny Treecko can be an incredibly valuable addition for the Player’s gym battles too and help them receive an upper hand. Check out how to get Shiny Treecko in Pokemon Go below:

The best way to get Shiny Treecko in Pokemon Go is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Shiny Treecko for their collection. This pokemon can be incredibly useful and Shiny Treecko evolution is not one of the Pokemon to lose on either. Shiny Grovyle is the Shiny Treecko evolution and it takes 25 candies to perform it.

Pokémon GO Treecko is a Grass-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1190, 124 attack, 94 defense, and 120 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Treecko is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves. Treecko is boosted by Sunny weather. Treecko's best moves are Pound and Grass Knot (8.78 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also read: Pokemon Go Shiny Horsea: Check Out Pokemon Go Shiny Horsea Stats And More Here

Also read: Pokemon Go Shiny Chinchou: Learn How To Catch Shiny Chinchou In Pokemon Go