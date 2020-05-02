Pokemon Go Throwback Kanto Challenge Tasks: Complete Tasks Guide And Rewards

Pokemon Go is finally here with its latest event, the Throwback Challenge 2020, and it seems that this will be a busy month for all the Pokémon Trainers out there. Every week, the game will bring a new set of Timed Research. So, here are all the details that you need to know for week one of the throwback challenge. The first part of Pokémon Go’s Throwback Challenge which started on May 1 features the Kanto region and runs through May 8.

What is Throwback challenge?

The Throwback Challenge in Pokemon Go is type of Special Research, which comes with the difficulty of being timed. You are expected to complete the assigned research for a specified time period, post which anything left incomplete disappears.

Pokemon Go Throwback Kanto Challenge tasks

This week's special Timed Research line includes lots of Pokémon from the Kanto region of Gen 1. There are Pokémon reward encounters for every step, as well as for a few of the individual tasks, and more of these Pokémon than not have the potential to be Shiny. Nearly every step of this Timed Research line can be completed without ever leaving home, and all of them can be completed solo. The only tasks that might require leaving the house are battling in a Raid and earning a Candy walking with your Buddy.

Step 1

Catch a total of three Grass, Water, or Fire-type Pokemon to get ten Poké Balls.

Take one Snapshot of a Bug-type Pokemon to get five Pinap Berries.

Catch a Rock-type Pokemon to get 500 Stardust.

Rewards on task completion: An Onix encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Golden Razz Berries.

Step 2

Battle in a Raid (Clefairy encounter). Note that you don't actually need to win this Raid, so if there is a Gym in range, you can choose to battle remotely

Transfer three Pokemon to get ten Super Potion.

Catch a Water-type Pokemon to get 500 Stardust.

Rewards on task completion: Starmie encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Silver Pinap Berries.

Step 3

Evolve three Pokemon to get ten Great Balls.

Hatch an Egg to earn a Snorlax encounter.

Catch an Electric-type Pokemon to get 500 Stardust.

Rewards on task completion: A Raichu encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Golden Razz Berries.

Step 4

Give your buddy a treat to earn a Gastly encounter.

Send a gift to a friend to earn a Dratini encounter.

Catch a Grass-type Pokémon to get 500 Stardust.

Rewards on task completion: Tangela encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Silver Pinap Berries.

Step 5

Earn a Candy by walking with a Buddy to get ten Ultra Balls.

Make three Great Throws to earn a Chansey encounter.

Catch a Poison-type Pokemon to get 500 Stardust.

Rewards on task completion: A Weezing encounter, one Rare Candy, two Golden Razz Berries.

Step 6

Take a Snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokemon to earn a Hitmonchan encounter.

Catch a Fighting-type Pokemon to earn a Lapras encounter.

Catch a Psychic-type Pokemon to get 500 Stardust.

Rewards on task completion: An Alakazam encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Silver Pinap Berries.

Step 7

Take a Snapshot of an Ice-type Pokemon to get ten Hyper Potions.

Evolve a Pokemon to earn an Aerodactyl encounter.

Catch a Fire-type Pokemon to get 500 Stardust.

Rewards on task completion: An Arcanine encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Golden Razz Berries.

Step 8

Power up a Pokemon six times to get one Fast TM.

Battle another Trainer to get one Star Piece.

Catch a Ground-type Pokemon to get 500 Stardust.

Rewards on task completion: A Nidoking encounter, one Rare Candy, and two Silver Pinap Berries.

Step 9

Autocompleted - Rewards: 9,000 XP, A Mewtwo encounter, and 10 Rare Candies

Image credits: Niantic