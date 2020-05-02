Dragon Ball Kakarot DLC Not Working: How To Access Kakarot DLC?

Gaming

A number of users who have paid for the Dragon Ball Kakarot DLC have reported that they haven't been able to access the service. Read on to get details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dragon Ball Kakarot DLC

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's much-awaited first piece of DLC, which brings elements from the anime follow-up Dragon Ball Super, has recently gone live that allows players to transform into a Super Saiyan God and spar with Beerus. It also brings a new transformation, new training, along with other items that award EXP and sub-stories. 

Also Read | What Is Armor Satchel In COD Warzone, What It Does, And How To Get It?

Dragon Ball Kakarot DLC not working

A number of users who have paid for the season pass have been complaining that they were facing issues with the service or the pass in general.

 

Also Read | What Is Party Royale In Fortnite And What Are Rewards For Attending The Event?

How to access Kakarot DLC?

For users who have been experiencing issues with the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC or the season pass, here's what you need to know.

The download was just a patch

A number of users have reported that even though they have paid for the season pass, they haven't been able to play it. The system would display a message saying that it has not been installed, even after performing a download. However, as noted earlier, the game has recently gone live, meaning that it did not exist even if you managed to get it earlier due to a favourable time zone, prior to the worldwide launch. And the patch you had downloaded was just a patch. So if you try accessing the service right now, it should work just fine.

Also Read | How To Get UC In PUBG Mobile For Free Using Two Different Methods

Also Read | COD MW Data Pack 1 Not Working For Xbox Users | Infinity Ward Yet To Address The Issue

Image credits: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories