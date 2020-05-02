Dragon Ball Kakarot DLC Not Working: How To Access Kakarot DLC?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's much-awaited first piece of DLC, which brings elements from the anime follow-up Dragon Ball Super, has recently gone live that allows players to transform into a Super Saiyan God and spar with Beerus. It also brings a new transformation, new training, along with other items that award EXP and sub-stories.

Also Read | What Is Armor Satchel In COD Warzone, What It Does, And How To Get It?

Dragon Ball Kakarot DLC not working

A number of users who have paid for the season pass have been complaining that they were facing issues with the service or the pass in general.

@BandaiNamcoUS Kakarot Dlc not working for me I paid 25 dollars for it And all I see is kakarot00 on the top right — Wesley (@Wesley14001297) April 28, 2020

@AskPlayStation why is my season pass not working for the dragon Ball kakarot the game keeps asking me to buy the season pass when I already bought it back in January I want refund — Lino F Resendes (@resendes_f) April 28, 2020

Also Read | What Is Party Royale In Fortnite And What Are Rewards For Attending The Event?

How to access Kakarot DLC?

For users who have been experiencing issues with the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC or the season pass, here's what you need to know.

The download was just a patch

A number of users have reported that even though they have paid for the season pass, they haven't been able to play it. The system would display a message saying that it has not been installed, even after performing a download. However, as noted earlier, the game has recently gone live, meaning that it did not exist even if you managed to get it earlier due to a favourable time zone, prior to the worldwide launch. And the patch you had downloaded was just a patch. So if you try accessing the service right now, it should work just fine.

Also Read | How To Get UC In PUBG Mobile For Free Using Two Different Methods

Also Read | COD MW Data Pack 1 Not Working For Xbox Users | Infinity Ward Yet To Address The Issue

Image credits: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment