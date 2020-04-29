How To Enter Fortnite Spray Contest And What Are The Rules For Participation?

Epic Games has organised a number of Fortnite creative community events in the past and has always been open to embracing the creativity of artists that have been part of the community. Recently, a number of fan-made skins have made their way into Fortnite, which also includes the beloved Meowscles. Several fans are probably not even aware that Meowscles actually began as a concept that was shared by a Reddit user.

Finally he’s OUT! Thank you to the team over at EpicGames HQ for making this skin purrrfect! I am once again very grateful to be involved!



Thank you all for the kind messages! lotsa hugs for ya! 🤗



Level up your Battlepass now to lvl 60 to unlock Meowscles!! pic.twitter.com/OJcKSPbqRu — Rex (@rexstylus) February 20, 2020

Epic Games is now allowing the Fortnite community to showcase their talent and get their creations in-game once again as it has introduced a new Fortnite Spray Contest.

How to enter Fortnite Spray Contest?

Fortnite Spray Contest rules

To participate in the Fortnite Spray Contest, an individual has to create an original spray design that has been inspired by the Shadow and Ghost factions Chapter 2 – Season 2. This needs to be shared on their Twitter or Instagram handle with the hashtag #FortniteSprayContest. The entrant should also make sure that their design is publicly visible and searchable. Apart from being an original design, it should consist of colour drawings, 3D models, sculptures, cosplays, or anything that is visual. The submissions need to be in .jpeg or .png format.

Fortnite Spray Contest eligibility:

Anyone who is aged 13 years or above can participate in the Fortnite Spray Contest. However, one also needs to be a valid Fortnite licensee under the Fortnite End User License Agreement. Eligible minors can also participate in the event with permission from a parent or legal guardian.

Employees of Sponsor, its affiliates, contest supervisors and members of their immediate families, are not eligible to participate in the contest.

The contest is currently open and will be running through May 4, 2020, at 09:59 AM ET. So, a participant needs to submit their design during the contest period to be eligible to win.

Artists who are actually interesting in participating in the contest can get more details on Epic Games' official website here.

Image credits: Epic Games