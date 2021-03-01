Pokemon Go Thundurus Best Moveset: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Pokemon?

Thundurus is also known as Therian and is a legendary Electric & Flying Pokémon. It is weak against Ice and Rock-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Thunder Shock & Thunder. The Pokedex tells that as it flies around, it shoots lightning all over the place and causes forest fires. This is the reason as to why he is disliked.

Also read | Fortnite To Collaborate With DC Comics To Bring In A New Batman Skin

Pokemon Go Thundurus Best Moveset

Also read | What Does Trial Mean In Cold War Multiplayer? Details About Cold War Free Access Week

Thundurus is a legendary Electric and Flying-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3782, an attack of 266, 164 defence and 188 stamina in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was first introduced in Generation 5 in the Unova region. Thundurus is weak against Ice and Rock-type moves and is boosted by Rain and Windy weather. Its best moves are Thunder Shock and Thunder Punch (14.49 DPS). Thundurus evolution currently does not exist. Here is a list of some of the best movesets of this Pokemon:

Thunder Shock + Thunder Punch - DPS => 14.49

Thunder Shock + Thunder - DPS => 14.04

Astonish + Thunder Punch - DPS => 13.92

Thunder Shock + Crunch - DPS => 13.74

Astonish + Crunch - DPS => 13.41

Thunder Shock + Brick Break - DPS => 13.30

Astonish + Thunder - DPS => 12.37

Astonish + Brick Break - DPS => 11.55

Thundurus Statistics

Base stats Attack - 295 Defence - 161 Stamina - 188

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,568 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 2,091 Level 30 Max wild - 3,137 Level 40 3,659

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,614 Level 35 (wild) - 3,398

Max HP Level 40 - 160

Size Height - 1.5 m Weight - 61 kg

Other Base capture rate - 2% Base flee rate - 1% Buddy walk distance - 20 km



Pokemon Go update brings a new New Team GO Rocket Special Research. According to the official page of Pokemon Go, Giovanni and his Grunts are up to something and they have now obtained more Shadow Pokémon. This time they even have a Shadow Legendary Pokémon. There will be different times as to when he will start using these Shadow Legendary Pokémon.

March 2021: Shadow Articuno

April 2021: Shadow Zapdos

May 2021: Shadow Moltres

This started on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. local time. Playing through this Season’s new Team GO Rocket Special Research will grant the players a Super Rocket Radar.

Also read | Genshin Impact Treats Fans With Hu Tao Trailer, "Scared Yet?"

Also read | Harley Quinn Skin To Be Released In Fortnite With The DC Comics Collaboration