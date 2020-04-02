The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pokemon GO Tricky Event: Event Schedule, Field Research, And Rewards

Gaming

The Pokemon GO Tricky event brings Stunfisk, a Shiny Croagunk makes an appearance and there will be a plethora of tricky Pokemons to catch. Read for details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pokemon GO Tricky event

Pokemon GO Tricky event is now live. The April Fools-themed festival is a special in-game event which looks to honour the lovable tricksters and pranksters of the Pokemon world. Creatures like Gastly, Haunter, Ditto, Voltorb, Sudowoodo, Foongus, Aipom, and Croagunk, who are known to be pranksters and masters of disguise, will now be spawning in abundance in Pokemon GO. Stunfisk will also make its debut with the Pokemon Go tricky event. As part of the event, you will see Aipom and Croagunk make an appearance to photobomb you whenever you click AR photos.

Also Read | 'Animal Crossing' Flower Guide: Hybrid Flower Combinations And How To Grow Them

Pokemon GO Tricky event schedule

The Pokemon GO Tricky event started on Wednesday, April 1, at 8:00 AM and will run through Tuesday, April 7, 10:00 PM local time.

Pokemon GO Tricky event - Field Research and rewards

The Pokemon GO tricky event will also bring a number of limited-time Field Research to celebrate the Pokémons’ antics. Here are the Pokemon GO Tricky Field Research tasks and rewards:

Also Read | How To Get Museum In Animal Crossing And How Long It Takes To Build One?

Task

Reward

Feed your buddy a Berry

Sudowoodo encounter

Earn three candies walking with your buddy Pokemon

Stunfisk encounter

Catch three Ditto

Croagunk encounter

Catch three Voltorb

Three Poke Balls

Also Read | League Of Legends Duty Or Ambition Event: What Should You Choose?

The Field Research tasks will be exclusive to the event. And based on the tasks you complete, you will be rewarded three Poke Balls or an encounter with Sudowoodo, Croagunk or a Stunfisk.

How to catch a Stunfisk?

Stunfisk is an electronic and ground type Pokémon that maxes out at 2162 CP. It makes for an ideal choice during the Great League fights. You will encounter a Stunfisk when you complete the above tasks, but if you're extremely lucky, you may also find it in the wild. However, completing the task will make it relatively easier for you to catch one. Once you encounter a Stunfisk, just try to make a perfect Poke Ball throw so you don't miss it.

Also Read | Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Rules And Leaderboard For NA East And NA West

Image credits: Pokemon GO Live

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
ANDREW CUOMO STATEMENT ON BROTHER
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK