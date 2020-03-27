League Of Legends Duty Or Ambition Event: What Should You Choose?

The League of Legends Galaxies event 2020 is finally here. The event started on March 26 and will run through April 27. A number of skins, chromas, and icons, along with new missions and loot, will be available. One for All will also make a comeback during this League of Legends event.

League of Legends Duty vs Ambition

Ambition or duty?

Which path will you choose as you seek to rule the stars? pic.twitter.com/M5W1JmioMq — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 26, 2020

The age-old battle between the good and evil is here and will have a bearing on the Lady of Luminosity. Before you begin with the journey, you will have to choose a side. The universe will ask for your allegiance before the event finally starts off on March 26, 2020. It’s either Cosmic Duty or the Dark Ambition. You will have to choose between these two paths as you seek to rule the stars.

League of Legends Duty or Ambition - Which side to choose?

If you want to allow Lux to spread light throughout the galaxy, you can choose Duty, and if you look to see darkness reign supreme, Ambition is the way to go. And once that decision is made, you will be given access to your Galaxies Missions, where you shall uncover the consequences of the decision made. The borders will also be part of the Galaxies 2020 Lux Border Set for 3906 RP. This will also feature Lux, and all of her Cosmic and Dark Cosmic skins. For those users who already have a Lux, they will be able to get the bundle without her by spending 3511 RP.

How to get the Legendary skin Cosmic & Dark Cosmic Lux?

Once you decide a path to side with, the one which has the highest rate of engagement will determine Lux's fate in the lore. Will you have her embrace the darkness, or remain true to the cosmic light? The winning side's border will also upgrade after the event ends to commemorate the result. When you purchase either Cosmic Lux or Dark Cosmic Lux from the store, you will be offered the other one at a discount.

Image credits: League of Legends