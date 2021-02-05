Pokemon Go Zekrom: Learn More About The Legendary Zekrom In Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is one of the top messed around games and it is ever-growing in nature. Players ought to know about Pokemon to improve in this game. Pokemon Go has additionally added a PvP mode where companions and different players can fight it out against one another in the game. Pokemon Go has added new Pokemon from different locales, new occasions and new missions for the players to make a plunge. Many want to learn more about Pokemon Go Zekrom.

Pokemon Go Zekrom

Zekrom is an iconic Pokemon and was found in the later games of the Pokemon Series. Zekrom is also one of the coolest looking dragon type pokemon with all-black skin. Zekrom is a legendary pokemon and any player will find themselves extremely lucky to get their hands on this Pokemon. Zekrom is also an incredibly strong Pokemon that players can use in battles. Players can also attempt to catch the Shiny Edition of Zekrom too. Many players have asked about Zekrom Evolution, but the legendary pokemon is standalone and has no evolution. Learning Zekrom Best Moveset, Stats and Weaknesses can prove to be helpful for the players. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Zekrom below:

Pokémon GO Zekrom is a legendary Dragon and Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4565, 275 attack, 211 defense, and 205 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Zekrom is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type moves. Zekrom is boosted by Windy and Rain weather. Zekrom best move set is Dragon Breath and Wild Charge (19.19 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

