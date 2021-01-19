Pokemon Unite Leaks: Know All About The Leaked Footage Of The Game

The Pokemon Company had announced its plan for the new Pokemon MOBA named Pokemon Unite in 2020. The company planned to release this game for mobile devices and Nintendo switch. Although there is no formal information on the Pokemon Unite release date, new leaked footage amped up the game's fans' excitement.

Where did Pokemon Unite leaks happen?

The Pokemon Unite leaks happened on Youtube. The leaked gameplay was uploaded on Youtube on the 15th January of 2021. The Pokemon Unite leaked footage has a full match where a player is seen controlling the Pokemon named Charizas. Apart from these, other Pokemons like Slowbro, Snorlax, Absol, and Lucario, are also seen in this gameplay.

What did the gameplay reveal in Pokemon Unite?

According to the reports of AFK Gaming, the total 14 minutes of game footage offers some sneak peek into how the game will look like to the players and how to play it. One of the exciting features is the avatars in this game. The player can customise the trainers and their looks as per their preference. Similarly, there are different Pokemon Unite skins for each pokemon, and a player can also customise their pokemon according to their choice. You can choose personalised avatars of both the trainer and the Pokemon before a match with a fellow competitor.

On the other hand, many new and exciting Pokemons are included in the Pokemon Unite roster. Some of these Pokemons include Gardevoir, machamp, Audino, Vespiquen, and Drednaw, etc. But, there is no clear information on the number of Pokemons available inside this game.

The players can start with their first Pokemon in the initial stage. They can avail the resources and use these resources to evolve their Pokemon before or after a match. The evolved Pokemon will get their exclusive collection of Pokemon to unite skins and other features.

The game comes with a special XP system, which will help the players to unlock their Pokemon. The Pokemon Unite leaks also showed that the game comes with a user-friendly UI that is easy to control, and overall, the game offers a great experience.

The present status of the game

Those who are wondering about the details related to Pokemon Unite skins can rejoice. At present, this game is going through the testing phase. The beta phase of the game indicates that the game is nearly complete. Hence, the company can announce the Pokemon Unite release date sooner. But, the beta game version is currently not available. Only Nintendo users from China can access the beta version at present. The Pokemon Unite roster is also single in Switch and Nintendo only to the limited users.

