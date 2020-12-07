Minecraft Netherite And Update Guide: Check Out The New Additions In The 1.17 Update

Minecraft is one of the most famous and successful sandbox survival video games which was developed by Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Telltale Games, 4J Studios, Double Eleven and Other Ocean Interactive and later on published by Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Telltale Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

With this latest upcoming update of 1.17, there are many additions to the list of mobs, items and blocks. Here is a Minecraft guide to find Netherite as of this update.

Where to find Netherite in Minecraft?

Ancient Debris is the first thing you need to find on the journey to find Minecraft Netherite. When you go through your Nether portal, you just have to dig down for finding it. When you've got your Ancient Debris, start smelting it in a furnace with any fuel source. One Ancient Debris will produce one Netherite Scrap

Minecraft Update

1.17 is going to be the very first release of the Caves and Cliffs update, is an upcoming major update for Minecraft: Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. This update got announced during the Minecraft Live 2020 on October 3, 2020, and will likely be released in Summer of 2021. Below mentioned are all the mobs and items that will be added in this update:

Mobs - Passive Glow Squid A squid with a luminescent texture. Will spawn in the new underwater caves.

- Passive Mobs - Neutral Axolotl Spawns in lush caves Can be picked up with a bucket Come in 5 different textures Have playing dead ability, when playing dead they regen to full hearts and nothing will attack them. Deals 2 damage. Goat Spawn in mountains. They can jump up to 5 blocks high and might even headbutt players. When they ram a tree, they will drop a Goat Horn that has a (most likely) placeholder Pillager Raid horn sound when right click is held down Can be milked. Bred with wheat. When bred, they will produce litters of 4-7 baby goats. Naturally pathfind around powder snow. Are not rideable. Will attack every mob that is nearby for too long .More than 10 seconds. When charging, they have tunnel vision, and will not try to hit if the players move before they charge.

- Neutral Mobs - Hostile Warden Spawns in the deep dark. It is blind, and can only spot players if they make vibrations. Very powerful. As seen on MineCon , it can most likely one shot every type of armor except for Netherite armor and diamond armor (both have the same protection). Even then, it is still extremely powerful. Will have either no drops, or just a trophy drop.

- Hostile Items Amethyst Shard Drops from amethyst clusters. Used to make spyglasses. Used to make Tinted Glass. Brushes Used to brush layers off of certain blocks. Found in archaeological excavations. Bucket of Axolotl Can be used to empty the bucket. When emptied, the axolotls will be the tamed. Bucket of Powder Snow Obtained by using a bucket on a cauldron full of powder snow or using it on a block of it. Bundles Used to store multiple types of items in one stack. Will not suck items of the same type into them when the item is collected. Ceramic Shard Gathered by using a Brush on certain blocks in an archaeological dig site. Copper Ingot Gathered by smelting copper ore. Used in many crafting recipes, including lightning rods and telescopes/spyglasses. Spyglass Can be used to zoom in on the screen. The first 3D item that is not a block



