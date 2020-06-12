Project Athia' Breathtaking Teaser Trailer Has Impressed Many, When Does PS5 Game Release?

During the PlayStation 5 online launch event, Square Enix announced a new game which is Project Athia. The game will be available for PC and PS5. The breathtaking teaser trailer of Project Athia has made fans excited. The teaser trailer of the game went viral on Playstation's YouTube channel. Fans also have been talking about Project Athia's impeccable graphics.

ALSO READ | PS5 Games List: All The Games Announced With The New Generation Of Consoles

Project Athia for PS5

Square Enix game's teaser trailer surely turned heads with Project Athia for PS5. The trailer of Project Athia lasted roughly a minute. The action-packed adventure game is reportedly about a girl in a cape who can leap great distances, conjure huge roots to rip out of the ground and ensnare her enemies.

Apart from Project Athia, Square Enix also has another upcoming game that will be releasing in 2020 that is Marvel's Avengers. The company announced Marvel's Avengers in February 2020 and it is expected to release on September 4, 2020.

Marvel's Avengers can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. Since PS4 games are compatible on PS5, it might be possible that Marvel's Avengers can be played on PS5. Square Enix is also known for its popular games like Final Fantasy XV, Hitman.

ALSO READ | What Comes With The PS5? PlayStation 5 Bundle Content Details

Exclusive games for PS5

The two games that have been confirmed as PlayStation 5 exclusives are Spider-Man: Miles Morales by Insomniac Games and Gran Turismo 7 by Polyphony Digital. After the previous edition of both the games, the makers have decided to continue the video games series after a crazy response from the audience. Spider-Man: Miles Morales' previous edition was Marvel's Spider-Man and Gran Turismo 7's previous edition was Gran Turismo Sport.

ALSO READ | PS5 Hard Drive Size: How Much Memory Will PlayStation 5 Have?

Sony PS5 console

The latest PS5 console introduced by Sony has a futuristic design. The design looks way different than other gaming consoles. The unit features a black body encased in a white outer shell, being both minimal and radical at the same time. The new console will reportedly come with a bunch of accessories too.

These include a camera, headphones, and even a remote control. The upcoming PlayStation 5 will support 8K graphics, 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate, 3D audio and compatibility with PS4 Games. Other details like the price of the PS5 console, which was expected to be revealed during the online event, were not revealed. Sony's CEO Jim Ryan mentioned in an interview that the best way that they can address their price is by providing the best possible value proposition in exchange.

(Photo: PlayStation official website)

ALSO READ | How Much Was The PS4 At Launch And What Will Be The Price Of Sony PS5?