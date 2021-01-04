PS Now January 2021 List Of Games: Here Are Games For This Month

Quick links:
PlayStation Now is a cloud gaming subscription service developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The service allows members to stream PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Probably the biggest game of PS now that was recently removed is Days Gone. Continue reading to know when does PS now get new games.
Also read | Cyberpunk 2077: Breach Protocol Solver Makes Hacking Easier; Know Details
Also read | Washington Theme Team: Donovan Mcnabb, Sam Mills, Champ Bailey And More Players
Days Gone is going to be out from the new PS games on January 4. In Days Gone, the player steps into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter who is trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. The main objective of the player is to scavenge through the abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons or either take chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade or more violent means.
Also read | Death Stranding System Requirements For A Smooth Gaming Experience
Also read | AC Valhalla Aveberie Megaliths Stones Puzzle: How To Solve It & Where To Find?