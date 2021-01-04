PS Now January 2021 List Of Games: Here Are Games For This Month

PlayStation Now is a cloud gaming subscription service developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The service allows members to stream PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Probably the biggest game of PS now that was recently removed is Days Gone. Continue reading to know when does PS now get new games.

PS Now January 2021

Days Gone is going to be out from the new PS games on January 4. In Days Gone, the player steps into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter who is trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. The main objective of the player is to scavenge through the abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons or either take chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade or more violent means.

January 2021 month's free games have been revealed by PlayStation and they include: Maneater (PS5 only) Shadow of the Tomb Raider Greedfall

For the February month the games that will be added to the PS games now are mentioned below: HITMAN 2 - February 1 Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most deadly assassin, Agent 47. Explore hugely complex sandbox environments, everything can help you plan and execute the perfect assassination – use stealth, sabotage and more to turn your creativity into a deadly weapon. DEAD CELLS - February 1 An interconnected world, branching paths and unlockable skills with the constant adrenaline-pumping threat of permadeath beckon in this sublime roguelike action platformer. With no checkpoints, you either vanquish the final boss in one go or try again. The combat is very tough in this game but is completely fair, responsive controls, challenging foes, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble make for a visceral and cathartic action game.



