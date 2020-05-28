PS4 7.51 System Update Patch Notes: New Firmware Update Improves System Performance

Sony has released a new system update for PlayStation 4. The update was out on May 27, 2020, and it comes with minimal patch notes. The update comes as a surprise to some users as the company has planned a late 2020 update for its next generation gaming console, PlayStation 5.

PS4 users will need to download this latest firmware before they head online and continue playing games on the gaming console. The update isn’t a major one so it shouldn’t take long to complete. It is only around 470 MB which should be downloaded in only a few minutes, although the installation process may take a while.

PS4 7.51 update: Here’s what you get after installing the update

As noted above, the latest update comes with a minimal patch. Here is the patch note for update version 7.51:

This system software update improves system performance.

Sony hasn’t provided users with any additional details on the update or what exactly has taken place. The patch simply states that the system performance has been improved in some way. And while users are still likely confused about what has improved, it could be a minor bug fix or some kind of a performance hiccup that has been ironed out. The update could also be potentially implemented to tackle or prevent any kind of hack. But regardless of how minor the update, it should be installed once you power on your PlayStation 4 console.

PS4 software update issues

And while the new firmware update is aimed at improving performance, there are certain users who have been facing some issues after having downloaded the update. Here are a few tweets from users claiming that the update has resulted in some errors:

@PlayStationUK I turned my PS4 pro on this morning, I got a notification of the new update, loaded up my game and I’ve lost 7 days of progress. Game saves and achievements. What’s that all about? — Jon Sparkes (@jonge_boy) May 28, 2020

Okay , didn't work ....



It HAS to be the latest PS4 update that is causing the streaming problem now . I thought it was my internet at first but no , it's working normally .



I'll try one last time with a console restart but if it fails ... 🤷‍♂️ — Wynteol (@Nagto87rambles) May 28, 2020

@SOEDESCO What is wrong with truck driver ps4 .. after update it keeps on getting error... Stuck with several error codes while playing. Please suggest — VIVEK (@vickychks) May 28, 2020

How to download and install the PS4 7.51 update manually?

In case your PS4 doesn’t automatically detect the update, you can download it manually. Here’s how you can download the latest firmware on your console:

Step 1: Go to your PS4 settings

Step 2: Click on ‘System Firmware Update’

Step 3: The console will now start searching for the available updates. Once detected, it will proceed to download and install it.

Image credits: JeShoots | Unsplash