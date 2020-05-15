PS5 Release Date, Price, Pre-order Details, And Games Available

Sony's next-generation console, PlayStation 5, is deep into production and is scheduled to arrive later this year. As expected, it is promised to be far more powerful than its predecessor and will be able to produce 8K visuals. The PS5 is still a few months away from its release; however, Sony has already revealed several details about the gaming console. So, let us take a look at everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far.

PS5 release date

Sony has announced a "Holiday 2020" release window for the upcoming gaming console. In a recent conversation with a reputed portal, Sony has confirmed that it still stands by its original schedule and expects to launch the PlayStation 5 in late 2020. According to the company, the global pandemic will not delay the launch of its next gaming console. And while November has been a preferred month for most of the console releases, an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

PS5 games

Gaming fans can expect to see a great deal of crossover between PS4 and PS5 games. It is likely that a number of big game releases late this year through 2021 will be available on both the gaming consoles. Sony has not provided any details on the upcoming games that will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

However, the gaming console will have backwards compatibility with PS4 games, as the two gaming consoles have been developed on similar internal architectures, according to Mark Cerny, lead architect of the PS4 who's currently working on the successor.

PS5 price

One of the biggest questions in the minds of many PlayStation fans is how much the next generation PS5 console might cost. Unfortunately, that question is yet to be answered. The company hasn’t revealed any details on the pricing of the console, however, as per a report, the next-generation console costs the company $450 (approx. ₹33,970) for its manufacture. The price is on the high side compared to the PlayStation 4 which was launched at $399.99.

PS5 pre-orders

As of now, it is not clear when the PS5 will be available for pre-order, however, certain sources claim that pre-orders are expected to start by the end of June 2020.

Image credits: PlayStation