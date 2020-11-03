Stadia Vs PS5: Know More About Both Of The Newest Gaming Devices

A number of players have been asking about Stadia vs PS5. This is because of the launch of the new cloud streaming device launch. After Google Stadia, the players have been wanting to know about the difference between Google Stadia and PS5. This is because both have just been announced and are considered at the top of the gaming industries.

Stadia VS PS5

As the PS5 has still not been launched, there are no proper comparisons between Google Stadia and PS5. All the people who have been comparing Google stadia and PS5 are just using the specifications of the gaming devices that can give an idea into what you’re getting. So to sort out the topic of Stadia vs PS5, we have listed down all the specifications of both gaming consoles. You can compare Google Stadia and PS5 with their specifications.

Google Stadia is basically a cloud gaming service developed and handled by Google. The makers claim that the device is capable of streaming video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with support for high-dynamic-range. All this is only going to be seamless after the players have a sufficiently high-speed internet connection. It is accessible through the Google Chrome web browser computers and other Google devices like Pixel smartphones. It is also supported by smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Razer and Asus as well as Chrome OS tablets and Chromecast for TV support. Apart from this, makers have also released a set of free games for all Google Stadia users.

Make your moves while on the move when you take on the biggest games across multiple devices.

CPU: Custom 2.7GHz hyper-threaded x86 CPU with AVX2 SIMD and 9.5MB L2+L3 cache

GPU: Custom AMD GPU with HBM2 memory and 56 compute units, capable of 10.7 teraflops

RAM: 16GB of RAM with up to 484GB/s of performance

SSD cloud storage

Minimum 10 Mbps download / 1 Mbps upload

35 Mbps download for 'optimal' 4K streaming

The PS5 is being released on November 12 for U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, the others will get to buy the new gaming console on November 19. The PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. Currently, the makers have not announced any official price of the PS5 in India. Thus waiting for it to be launched can be the best possible outcome that can be drawn currently. Apart from that, the makers also announced that a set of games that are going to be free for all the PS5+PS Plus owners.

There are no limits to where we'll go. We are all explorers.

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

