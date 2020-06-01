PS5 Release Date & Event: PlayStation 5 'Future Of Gaming' Event Set For June 4

After months of anticipation, Sony has finally announced its next-generation PS5 gaming console which is set to come out later this year. The company has released a short teaser for the PlayStation 5 reveal event where it will showcase the launch games on the upcoming gaming console.

PS5 event

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony, recently stated on the PlayStation Blog that the upcoming event which comes with a tagline “The Future of Gaming" will take place this week on June 4 and will run for over 60 minutes. The event will see the company give viewers a first glance at the games playable once the PS5 starts selling this Christmas season. With Sony previously having affirmed barely any games for the freshest support, it is expected that those very games could be seen during the occasion.

PS5 games

PlayStation fans can expect to see a huge deal of crossover between PS4 and PS5 games. It is also confirmed that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with the PS4, meaning that a PlayStation S5 user can play games that are available on the console itself, along with those released on its predecessor.

PS5 release date

Sony has confirmed a ‘Holiday 2020’ release for its new-gen gaming console. In a recent conversation with a media outlet, the company has confirmed that it still stands by its original schedule and expects to launch the gaming console later this year. So far, the company has assured fans that the global pandemic hasn’t affected the expected late 2020 launch plans and that there shouldn’t be a delay; however, the outbreak may cause problems when it comes to the game production. An exact PS5 release date is yet to be announced.

PS5 price

Just like the release date, the console's price has been shrouded in mystery. And while Sony is yet to reveal any details on the pricing of PlayStation 5, recent analyst predictions have estimated that the PS5 price could be anywhere between $470 to $499 (approx. ₹35,412 to ₹37,609). The price is on the high side if you compare it to the PS4 which was released at $399.99.

PS5 pre-orders

For those who wish to be notified concerning PS5 pre-orders, they can now sign-up for email notifications on Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. It's currently not clear when the PS5 pre-orders will be available; however, it is expected to go live by the end of this month. People who are signing up for email notification should note that this won’t guarantee them a unit just yet and will only give them a notification on the availability of pre-orders.

Image credits: PlayStation Blog