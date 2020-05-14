Epic Games Shows Off Unreal Engine 5's Gorgeous Graphics In PlayStation 5 Demo

Epic Games recently showcased the 'next generation' of their widely used game engine. According to Epic Games, Unreal Engine 5 will be a 'quantum leap' from the previous iteration of their engine. Moreover, Epic even showcased the gorgeous graphical fidelity of Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5. Alongside a showcase of Unreal Engine 5's power, Epic Games also provided a detailed technical explanation for game developers. Check out the newly released Unreal Engine 5 demo and learn more about the engine's release date and utilities.

Unreal Engine 5 demo for PlayStation 5

Above is the tech demo for Unreal Engine 5 that was recently shared on Unreal Engine's official Youtube Channel. Epic Games' representatives in the video revealed that the entire demo was playing out in PlayStation 5. Throughout the video, Epic Games' representatives talked in detail about the tools available for game developers. They also revealed how certain important aspects of the engine worked in next-gen.

While the demo was a showcase of the engine working in PlayStation 5, it is very likely that Unreal Engine 5 will have the same utilities and power for Xbox Series X as well as PC. Speaking to a tech portal, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney stated that the graphics spoke for itself. He added that Epic has always pushed for the bleeding edge of what’s possible when it comes to gaming tech.

Further, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney added that their goal was not just to bring more features to developers. He revealed that the most difficult problem in game development right now was building high-quality games. Doing so required a lot of time, money and effort. Which is why Epic wanted to make developers’ lives easier and more productive.

Tim Sweeney further mentioned that the purpose of Unreal Engine 5 was to make gaming available on all platforms. Epic wanted developers to think that games can exist on any product, from smartphones to consoles to gaming PCs. Unreal Engine 5 is set to release sometime in mid-2021. An exact release date for the game engine has not yet been shared.

[Promo Image from Unreal Engine 5 demo video]

