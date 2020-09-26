PS5 Sold Out Again: When Will The PlayStation 5 Be Back In Stock?

The first round of pre-orders for Sony’s PlayStation 5 console went live a few days, however, it clearly didn’t go quite as planned after the units were sold out a day before the scheduled date. And while Sony had acknowledged the issue, the company also confirmed that there will be more PS5 units arriving in stock for pre-order.

Also Read | PlayStation Plus Collection Sweetens The Deal Of Purchasing The PS5; Details Here

PS5 sold out again

The next batch of pre-order began on September 25 across the US, UK and other regions, however, the pre-orders again ran out of stock on all retail websites within just a few hours of going live. While this doesn’t come as a surprise, there are still a huge number of PlayStation fans online who are trying to reserve their unit.

Also Read | GameStop To Start Second Wave Of Pre-order For PS5 Consoles

When will the PS5 be back in stock?

Sony hasn't provided an update on when we can expect the next wave of pre-orders for its PS5 gaming console. However, a number of retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Best Buy indicate that more units will soon be back in stock. They don't offer any details on when the console could be back in stock, however, retailers like Walmart are still allowing users to sign up for alerts to get notified of the availability.

But if you are really to get the new PS5 at launch, it is suggested that you stay tuned with all the major retailers so you don’t miss out on the gaming console once it is back in stock.

Also Read | All PS5 Games That Have Been Announced : List Of All Upcoming Games For Next-gen Console

Sony was also allowing PlayStation owners to pre-order the PS5 directly from Sony, but the registrations have been closed. However, it is likely that the registrations may re-open sometime in the future. So, if you are a PlayStation user, you should also keep an eye out on Sony's official website at this link. If the registrations re-open, you will only need to register on the page using your PSN ID.

The PS5 Digital Edition starts at $399, whereas the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive starts at $499. The consoles will start shipping on November 12, 2020.

Also Read | 'God Of War Ragnarok' Is Officially Coming To PS5: Know All Details

Image credits: Sony