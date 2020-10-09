PS5 Trademark Held By Hitesh Aswani In India: What This Means For PS5 Launch In India?

The PlayStation 5 is shaping up to be one of the biggest gaming console releases this year. The pre-bookings for Sony’s flagship console recently went live in select markets and it’s already known when the units will be out for shipping on November 12. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case in India. The company is yet to announce pre-booking details or confirm any information surrounding the availability of the console in the country. This is because Sony has been struggling to acquire the trademark rights to the PS5 name in India.

According to a report by The Naco Reactor, a Delhi-based resident named Hitesh Aswani had applied for the PS5 trademark in India. The report also cited publicly viewable documentation and claimed that Hitesh Aswani had filed the application late last year, whereas Sony only filed for the trademark in February, this year.

The report further added that the application from both parties to use the trademark is being opposed at the moment which indicates that the ongoing conflict is being resolved by the respective regulatory bodies in the country.

What is a Trademark?

A Trademark is a form of intellectual property that features a recognizable sign, word or a phrase. It is legally registered for use and helps represent a product or a brand.

When will the PS5 launch in India?

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch next month on November 12 in select markets including the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia. In India, the gaming console was initially speculated to launch on November 19, along with the rest of the world. However, with the ongoing trademark conflict, it is likely that the gaming console will be delayed in India until the issue is resolved before time. Furthermore, it should also be noted that the PS5 pre-orders are still not available in India, which is a clear indicator that the gaming console could be delayed in the country.

PS5 price in India?

Sony has revealed that the PS5 Digital Edition will retail for $399, whereas the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive will cost $499. However, the company is yet to reveal the exact pricing for the India market.

Image credits: Sony