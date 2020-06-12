PS5 Vs PS5 Digital Edition: Specifications, Price And Differences

Sony finally gave fans a substantial look at what they can expect from its upcoming gaming console with the PS5 Future of Gaming event that live-streamed on June 11. The gameplay event featured a range of popular titles coming to the next-gen console after its Holiday 2020 release. As part of the event, the company also unveiled what the PlayStation 5 actually looks like. The new console will be available in a white-and-black design that matches the new controller included in the box. The company actually had a huge surprise for the fans during the final minutes of its big reveal event – a digital-only version of the PlayStation 5 which has been called the PS5 Digital Edition.

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition

If you compare the PS5 specs on both the standard and digital version of the machine, the major difference is that the digital version of the hardware does not feature a 4K Blu-ray drive, as you can see in the image below. The image was shared by Sony during its live stream.

Image credits: PlayStation

You will also notice that the PS5 Digital Edition appears to be substantially thinner than the standard model. This is clearly due to the lack of visible disc slot to the digital version of the gaming console. There is also one less button on the front of the digital edition, as it does not require an eject disc button. If you observe closely, you will notice that the company has also used a different kind of stand for the digital edition.

PS5 Digital price

Speaking of the PS5 Digital price, Sony hasn't disclosed the pricing for either model. The company is following the same strategy used by Microsoft when it decided not to announce the price of its competing Xbox Series X after its unveiling earlier this year.

And while it isn't quite known if there will be a substantial price difference between the two versions, the removal of the compact disk drive on the Digital Edition does indicate that it could be the cheaper than the standard model. The company simply unveiled the design during its gameplay event, but it is yet to give a firm release date or exact pricing for the two models.

Image credits: PlayStation