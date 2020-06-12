PS5 Console Design: What Does The PlayStation 5 Look Like & What Accessories It Includes?

After a long list of PS5 game announcements, Sony finally revealed what the PlayStation 5 actually looks like. Sony revealed the hardware design of the next-gen gaming console after teasing it for the duration of its Future of Gaming live event that was held on June 11. The new console will be available in a white-and-black design that matches the new controller included in the box.

PS5 console design

Similar to the Xbox Series X, users will be able to place the PlayStation 5 vertically and horizontally. The company has created a stand that works for both the orientations and will include two variants. One is with the 4K Blu-ray drive, whereas the other is a complete Digital Edition. The PS5 console design that lacks an optical drive appears substantially thinner than the standard version.

Sony has also used a different kind of stand for the Digital Edition of the PS5. The top of the gaming console unit also features vents for heat dissipation, along with USB-A and USB-C ports at the front. Here's a side-by-side comparison of the two variants.

Image credits: PlayStation

The removable Blu-ray drive on the Digital Edition indicates that it could be the cheaper of the two. However, Sony hasn’t provided any details on the pricing. The company simply unveiled the design during its Future of Gaming event, but it is yet to give a firm release date or exact pricing for the models.

PS5 accessories

Apart from the actual console unit and the DualSense controller, the company has also created a range of accessories to go with the PlayStation 5. This includes a DualSense charging station, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, a media remote, and an HD camera.

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

The pricing of the accessories hasn't been announced by the company yet. All the accessories will likely launch alongside the new gaming console.

Sony has been teasing fans with one detail at a time about its upcoming PlayStation 5 console in recent months. The PS5 is slated to release later this year during the 2020 holiday season. The device will be powered by an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) along with a custom GPU that is based on AMD's RDNA 2 based GPU. The custom AMD chips will offer 10.28 teraflops of power using variable frequencies on both the CPU and GPU.

Sony held a PS5 reveal event on June 11 where it finally unveiled the gaming console and announced a long list of titles playable on the powerful console. For those who missed the big Sony PS5 reveal event, you can watch the entire show in a live stream video catchup here:

Image credits: PlayStation