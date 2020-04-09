PUBG Mobile Beta Version 0.18.0 Download + APK Link And Installation Steps

Tencent Games has officially rolled out the new PUBG beta version 0.18.0 to test out the new features offered in the game. The new update comes with a number of modifications and changes that players can try out before it gets a global release. The Miramar 2.0 map is clearly one of the biggest highlights of PUBG Mobile beta version 0.18.0 as it’s currently live on the beta server. Moreover, there will be a number of new locations added on the new map for players to explore. Other changes include the addition of a new Library Mode and Safety Scramble mode.

PUBG Mobile download

For the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, anyone can install the game and play it on the beta servers. The game will also offer exclusive in-game rewards as part of the test. Similar to earlier updates from PUGB Mobile, the beta testing will be available for players for about a month, before it is finally made available on global servers. Listed below are the steps to install the latest PUBG Mobile Beta update on your device.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta version APK:

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile beta update for Android here and iOS here.

Step 2: Install the beta update version for your respective platform.

Step 3: Launch the application and log into the Guest account to play the game.

Before you download the game, you need to make sure that your handset meets the minimum system requirements. In addition, your phone needs to have around 4 GB of free space to complete the installation process.

The PUBG Mobile developers have also asked fans to provide feedback if they come across any bugs or glitches while testing the new beta update, which will help the team with bug fixes before a global launch. There are also rumours suggesting that the upcoming Season 13 will be introduced with the final version of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile