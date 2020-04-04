PUBG Mobile Maintenance Today: Why Is PUBG Mobile Not Working For Some Users?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is one of the most addictive BR games developed by the PUBG Corporation and published by Tencent Games. The game is insanely popular and has millions of active users worldwide. It can engage a maximum of 100 players, who are dropped on an island and fight to be the last one standing. The game has seen a massive surge in traffic in recent weeks as it’s being played all over the world during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Is there a PUBG Mobile maintenance today?

There has been no maintenance day scheduled for today; however, a number of players have been experiencing a major ping spike while accessing servers mainly due to heavy traffic.

Why is PUBG Mobile not working?

A few PUBG players have been reporting about a notification that keeps flashing on their screens which is preventing them from entering the servers to play their game. As per the notification, PUBG Mobile will be temporarily suspending its services and will not be accessible to users for an entire day.

Image credits: Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile has been displaying a message on players' devices saying that starting at midnight on April 4, the company will shut down its services for 24 hours. And while the notice does not give enough details, Tencent Games has officially announced the development on its Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

In the statement, the company revealed that it will be suspending its services to honour and offer condolences to those who have lost the battle against the novel coronavirus. The company stated that Tencent Games will be suspended to express condolences to the martyrs and compatriots who have died in the fight against new crown pneumonia. The suspension will last for one day starting April 4 at 12:00 PM CST and will end on April 5 at 12:00 AM CST. The suspension will be imposed on mainland China and Hong Kong, Macao and the Taiwan regions.

Will the suspension affect Indian PUBG players?

Indian PUBG Mobile users don't really need to fret, as the suspension applies to the regions listed in the statement above. The services should continue as normal for Indian users. However, one may experience ping issues owing to a heavy load on the servers.

Image credits: PUBG