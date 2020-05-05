PUBG Mobile Season 12 End Date, Season 13 Start Date And New Update 0.18.0 Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is coming out later this month with a number of exciting new content, and fans are curious about the end date of the ongoing Season 12. And while there have been several rumours surrounding the end date, there were no clear details on the same.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 end date

As suggested by latest leaks, the PUBG Mobile Season 12 will end on May 11, 2020. The officials have not announced the end date of PUBG Mobile Season 12, but going by the usual trend, it is safe to believe that the season will most likely end on May 11.

PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 and Season 13

It is quite an exciting month for PUBG Mobile players as a new update and a new season are soon coming out.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 start date

According to several sources, the upcoming Season 13 will be arriving on May 13, 2020. And just like any other season of PUBG Mobile, fans can expect a host of exciting new things inside the Pass. This includes items such as new skins, emotes, and other interesting rewards which will be under a brand new theme. In addition, there have been leaks revealing the new season will also bring new titles for tiers like Ace, and Conqueror, along with the original name tags. Moreover, there will also be a number of unique and exciting characters such as Fire Ranger, Nebula Hero, and Captain Hawk. But before that happens, the developers are working to introduce some big changes to the Battle Royale experience.

PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 release date

Tencent is set to roll out another major PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 this week which appears to be quite a promising one. Developers have confirmed that the new PUBG Mobile update 0.18.0 is scheduled on release on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The upcoming update will introduce fans to Miramar 2.0, and it’s also expected to include at least one new EvoGround mode. It has also been confirmed earlier that Tencent is working to make some UI changes to the results screen to help players track their progress a lot easier.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile