How To Send BP In PUBG Mobile? How Many Friends Can You Send BP Coins To?

One of the most popular multiplayer survival games in India, PUBG Mobile has a stronghold over mobile gamers with its unique challenges and more. Every player wants to ascend in the ranks by earning more and more "Chicken Dinners" in the game as it has become a self-hailing point for many true smartphone gamers.

As the game keeps getting popular, many new players keep joining the community, they wonder how to send BP in PUBG Mobile. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to send BP in PUBG Mobile?

BP or Battle Points is amongst the most important things in the game. It is earned after completing certain tasks in the game. However, one can even earn BP coins in PUBG Mobile by the process of sending them or receiving them. Yes, this means that you can send these BP coins to your friends and receive it from others as well.

The process of BP coins in PUBG is simple and it can only be used to open Soldier Crates in the game. Soldier Crates provide you with a chance to earn new skins, outfits and more. To send BP coins you need to follow the given steps below.

Steps to send BP coins in PUBG Mobile to friends

First, open the PUBG Mobile game app

Once the game is open and you are in the 'Lobby', tap on the 'Friends icon' in the left above the 'Invite' button.

Now, as soon as the 'Friends' window opens on the app screen, click on 'Game Friends' which is the second option on the right of your app screen.

You can see the list of the people whom you have added friends.

Now as you can see the golden 'BP' icon on the right of their gaming name, just tap on it to send BP coins in PUBG Mobile to your friends. The process of how to send BP in PUBG Mobile is just this simple and easy.

How many friends can you send BP in PUBG Mobile?

As of now, players of this gaming community are only allowed to send BP coins in PUBG mobile to five friends. You can send BP coins after every 24 hours to five of your PUBG friends, and you do not have to send these BP coins to the same people every day, you can choose to send anyone you want. However, there is no cap on how much BP coins you receive from your friends. Sharing BP coins helps in building synergy with the people you play the survival game with.

