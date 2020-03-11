PUBG Mobile Tournament Moved To Online Mode Over Coronavirus Concerns

After the massive success of PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) India and South Asia’s 2020 regional finals which took place in February, fans were all set up for the commencement of Tencent's yearlong tournament – PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia, which was scheduled to kick off starting March 12 in New Delhi.

However, one of the biggest mobile gaming e-sport tournaments is now changing its format due to unforeseen circumstances. Tencent has turned the highly-anticipated tournament into an online event because of health concerns surrounding coronavirus.

Fans can watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020 on YouTube

The event will be held entirely online this year meaning that players will have to participate either through their boot-camps or centres and there will be no live audience or venue involved in the game. However, fans will still be available to stream the game online through PUBG Mobile's e-sports YouTube channel.

Gametube, a popular YouTube channel which is known for covering major gaming news and events, has released a statement stating that the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia had to be turned into an online event and that a new schedule will be coming out soon.

Other major e-sport events cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia suspension is one of many examples of how the coronavirus outbreak has sent shockwaves across the entire e-sports industry. A number of e-sports events and gaming conventions like Overwatch, League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike, including others, had to be either postponed or cancelled outright. The decision to cancel the event had to be taken in order to avoid the infection from spreading any further.

