Real Madrid Fifa 21 Ratings: Here Are Some Player Ratings For The Upcoming Fifa Game

Fifa 21 ratings have been released and the players have certainly been shocked. EA certainly has a thing for giving unexpected turns to the player ratings. Real Madrid Fifa 21 player ratings are one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately. The players want to know about Fifa 21 Ratings in the game, so we have listed down all the Fifa 21 ratings for the Real Madrid players. Read more to know about Fifa 21 player ratings and more.

Real Madrid Fifa 21 ratings

Sergio Ramos: 89

Karim Benzema: 89

Casemiro: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Toni Kroos: 88

Eden Hazard: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Carvajal: 86

Raphael Varane: 86

A total of 9 players have been selected from the Real Madrid squad and have been included in Top 100 Fifa 21 players. The Real Madrid fans could be a bit disappointed to see a number of Fifa 21 ratings to be fewer than what they expected. But some have certainly outshined everyone in the squad. Players like Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois have managed to improve their performance. Fifa 20’s cover star, Eden Hazard saw a massive drop of 2 points because of his poor performance in the season. He was given a 90 rating last year which was pulled down to a 88. But a number of other players have also seen a Fifa 21 rating drop in their attributes. Luka Modrich and Tony Kroos certainly have shown some drop-in attributes. This could be a possibility that EA has taken the player’s age into consideration as both have crossed the 30-year mark. Only Messi and Ronaldo have been consistent in their Fifa ratings but that too has started to decrease.

More about Fifa 21 release

Fifa 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pre-order the game now. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, Career Mode Homegrown Talent and other benefits. There are three different editions of the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

