Resident Evil 8 PC Requirements: Here Are The Minimum And Recommended Specs To Run It

Resident Evil 8 Village was announced at the PlayStation 5 reveal event which took place in June 2020. Finally yesterday, the 8th main instalment in the Resident Evil horror survival series got a release date. At the live-streamed event of 21st January, Capcom made the announcement about the release of Resident Evil Village on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC on May 7th, 2021. The game will also be made available for the PS4 and Xbox One.

Resident Evil 8 PC Requirements

Along with the release date, PS5 owners will also get the chance to check out a demo version of the game. Now, as with most of the Resident Evil games, this one is also going to be a single-player version but Capcom went on to reveal the Re:Verse which will be a multiplayer title that features some of the major characters from the entire Resident Evil universe. It will be included for everyone who purchases RE: Village.

Capcom also mentioned that RE: Village will be eligible to upgrade from PlayStation 4 to the digital PlayStation 5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Resident Evil 8 download will be made available on the date of release which is 7th of May, 2021. As of now, anyone can pre-purchase the game or even the complete bundle which includes a total of 7 items. This is available on Steam for PC and on the PSN store. Here are all the items included in the bundle and the Resident Evil 8 Size:

Pre-Purchase Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle: Includes 7 items: Resident Evil 7 - Season Pass, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil Re:Verse, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Village - Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm, Resident Evil Village - Survival Resources Pack, Resident Evil Village - Trauma Pack

Resident Evil 8 Requirements Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-6350 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R7 265 with 2GB Video RAM

Resident Evil 8 Requirements Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

