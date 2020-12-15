Resident Evil 8 Story And Ending Leaked By Ransomware Attackers

Resident Evil 8 is one of the hotly anticipated survival horror games that is set to release in 2021. Developed and published by Capcom, the video game is also known as Resident Evil Village as it will mark the tenth main installment in the popular Resident Evil gaming franchise. Unfortunately, ransomware attackers have apparently leaked the development build of the game which has resulted in various spoilers being shared online.

Also Read | Where To Find Champions In Destiny 2? How To Deal With Unstoppable Champion?

Resident Evil 8 leaks and spoilers

A ransomware group have obtained a development build of Resident Evil 8 and shared a number of major details following a ransomware attack on Capcom. These include screen captures, boss fights, plot details and a lot more. The latest Resident Evil 8 spoilers also give away details about the various characters that will make a comeback in the title. However, the details leaked online were part of an older build of the game which means that there is a possibility that there could be a few changes in the final version of the game when it comes out.

Also Read | ARK Update 2.43 Patch Notes Bring Exclusive Items And New Genesis 2 Chronicles Content

Resident Evil 8 ending

The new Resident Evil 8 spoilers also detail the ending of the video game, which includes the story surrounding Chris Redfield, Ethan Winters, Mia and other characters connected to the main plot. The spoilers also give a detailed description of the ending scenes.

Resident Evil 8 release date

Resident Evil 8 is scheduled to launch in 2021, however, it is yet to get an exact release date. The survival horror game will be available across Windows PC, Xbox Series X / Series S, and PlayStation 5 platforms at launch. The gaming company has also revealed that they intend to release the title on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Also Read | Where Is The Mythic Sniper In Fortnite? How To Obtain The Amban Sniper Rifle?

Capcom continues to work with the authorities to look into the recent attacks on its networks. Unfortunately, the gaming company has been a victim to similar attacks in the past where the data was stolen related to a number of gaming titles. Capcom had revealed earlier that the attackers could be holding their personal information such as phone numbers, addresses, images and more. A number of information on unannounced Capcom games were also leaked by ransomware attackers when Capcom refused to meet monetary demands.

Also Read | How To Get Refund For Cyberpunk 2077 On PlayStation 4 And Xbox One?

Image credits: Capcom

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.