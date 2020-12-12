Last Updated:

ARK Update 2.43 Patch Notes Bring Exclusive Items And New Genesis 2 Chronicles Content

ARK: Survival Evolved has received a new patch update which brings new content and bug fixes to the title. Scroll on for complete ARK update 2.43 patch notes.

Written By
Danish Ansari
ARK patch notes

Developers at ARK: Survival Evolved has rolled out a new patch update across various platforms. The new ARK update 2.43 brings plenty of exclusive items to the game along with new Genesis 2 Chronicles content. As part of the update, developers have also deployed some important bug fixes. So, let us quickly take a look at everything coming with the new ARK 2.43 update.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 2 Challenge: How To Deliver Vehicle From Steamy Stacks?

 

ARK 2.43 patch notes

Here is a list of all the changes that will be implemented with the new ARK update:

Exclusive items

  • Animated Series Raptor Costume
  • Santiago's Spear Skin
  • Santiago's Axe Skin

All of the above items can be acquired by clicking on the main menu options in the game.

Genesis Chronicles

  • HLN-A Explorer Notes 6-10 have been added for Genesis Chronicles
  • TEK Suit V2 pants have been added for Genesis Chronicles

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location And Inventory For December 11 - December 15

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that allowed the Stego to impale continuously
  • The Level up notification has been removed for when a dino was already at the max level
  • An exploit with the FOV has been fixed
  • A bug with the Aberration day/night cycle has been fixed
  • An issue that used to cause a stall when using the teleporter and troughs has now been fixed
  • An occurrence where the TEK Skiff would not be able to fly even when it has been fueled has been fixed
  • Before you eat a Tropeo egg, the game will issue a warning
  • An exploit with the Nvidia Ansel has been fixed
  • An issue where the baby mantis could float in the air has been fixed
  • The Stego's impale damage has been fixed so to allow it to scale with the level
  • A bug where a mounted rider could be killed after removing a Trope saddle has been fixed
  • A mesh exploit with the Crab has been fixed.

ARK: Survival Evolved is also set to get a sequel which will be titled Ark 2. The announcement was recently made during The Game Awards 2020. Here's a look at its cinematic trailer which also features Fast and Furious star, Vin Diesel.

Also Read | ARK 2 To Feature Iconic Action Hero Vin Diesel; Know Release Date

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04: Patch Notes Address Game-breaking Bugs And Performance Issues

Image credits: Steam Powered Store

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND