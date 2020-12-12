ARK Update 2.43 Patch Notes Bring Exclusive Items And New Genesis 2 Chronicles Content

Developers at ARK: Survival Evolved has rolled out a new patch update across various platforms. The new ARK update 2.43 brings plenty of exclusive items to the game along with new Genesis 2 Chronicles content. As part of the update, developers have also deployed some important bug fixes. So, let us quickly take a look at everything coming with the new ARK 2.43 update.

ARK 2.43 patch notes

Here is a list of all the changes that will be implemented with the new ARK update:

Exclusive items

Animated Series Raptor Costume

Santiago's Spear Skin

Santiago's Axe Skin

All of the above items can be acquired by clicking on the main menu options in the game.

Genesis Chronicles

HLN-A Explorer Notes 6-10 have been added for Genesis Chronicles

TEK Suit V2 pants have been added for Genesis Chronicles

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that allowed the Stego to impale continuously

The Level up notification has been removed for when a dino was already at the max level

An exploit with the FOV has been fixed

A bug with the Aberration day/night cycle has been fixed

An issue that used to cause a stall when using the teleporter and troughs has now been fixed

An occurrence where the TEK Skiff would not be able to fly even when it has been fueled has been fixed

Before you eat a Tropeo egg, the game will issue a warning

An exploit with the Nvidia Ansel has been fixed

An issue where the baby mantis could float in the air has been fixed

The Stego's impale damage has been fixed so to allow it to scale with the level

A bug where a mounted rider could be killed after removing a Trope saddle has been fixed

A mesh exploit with the Crab has been fixed.

ARK: Survival Evolved is also set to get a sequel which will be titled Ark 2. The announcement was recently made during The Game Awards 2020. Here's a look at its cinematic trailer which also features Fast and Furious star, Vin Diesel.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store