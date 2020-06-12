Resident Evil Village Confirmed For PS5: When Will The New PS Game Be Out?

Sony has finally unveiled the PlayStation 5 as part of its gameplay event that took place on June 11. As part of the digital event, Sony announced a brand new entry in the Resident Evil series. The game has been titled as ‘Resident Evil 8: Village’ and will soon arrive on PlayStation 5. Here's the official trailer of the Resident Evil 8.

When does Resident Evil Village come out on PlayStation 5?

Resident Evil Village will be arriving on the next-gen console in 2021. The survival horror game will be the eighth main entry in the storied Resident Evil series. A specific release date for the video game is yet to be revealed.

The game is set a village, a few years after Resident Evil 7, though you will get to see several different locations such as a castle, a forest and others. The game will also see the return of Resident Evil 7 protagonist Ethan. The trailer shows that Ethan lives with Mia, free from all of their past nightmares until they witness another horrific tragedy. The trailer also features Resident Evil icon Chris Redfield who walks into their life leaving Ethan in a new nightmarish situation.

The game trailer also gave fans a look at a bunch of characters and supernatural monsters that will be seen in the game. This includes a werewolf and another interesting character that has been referred to as a witch with bug-like powers.

At the end of the trailer, it is shown that Redfield briefly apologizes to Ethan for his actions before unloading a few shots into the face of a woman lying on the floor. It appears that Redfield won't be playing a hero this time around. Game developers have confirmed in a PlayStation Blog that the upcoming title will rely on its RE Engine that has also been used on Resident Evil 7, Devil May Cry 5, and Resident Evil 3 that adds life to the game's environments.

Resident Evil Village was one of the many PS5 games shown during the Sony Future of Gaming event. For those who missed the big Sony PS5 reveal event, you can watch the entire show here:

