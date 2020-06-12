GTA 5 Confirmed For PS5: When Does The New PlayStation Game Come Out?

Sony has finally unveiled the PlayStation 5 as part of its Future of Gaming event that took place on June 11. One of the first announcements made during the event was that Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 5 will be arriving on the next-gen gaming console in an expanded and enhanced version.

When does GTA 5 come out on PlayStation 5?

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 5 will be coming to the new generation consoles in the second half of 2021, almost eight years after its launch. The exact launch date isn't available at this moment.

The developers haven't stated if the game will be exclusively available on PS5, but it is expected to make it to the Xbox Series X as well. However, a new standalone GTA Online will be released on the PS5 for free and will be exclusive to the platform. It should be noted that the online version will be free for the first three months only.

GTA Online will also feature a range of exclusive content for the upcoming consoles, including the PS5. Rockstar Games has stated that there will be a bunch of technical improvements, along with some visual upgrades, performance enhancements and more.

Rockstar Games has never worked on enhancing the GTA 5 gameplay experience for the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles, likely because it didn't involve any kind of financial incentive. But the upcoming launch of Xbox Series X and PS5 certainly presents an opportunity for the developer.

Rockstar Games has also mentioned that it is looking to take full advantage of the console's sophisticated, new hardware, delivering a version of the popular game that will be much more beautiful and responsive than ever.

Rockstar Games announces monthly bonus for PS4 users

Apart from offering an expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5, Rockstar also has some good news for PlayStation 4 users. Developers have revealed that there will be a bonus for PlayStation Plus subscribers in GTA Online on PS4. This will offer them $1 million in GTA$ every month they log in starting this month until GTA Online finally debuts on the next-gen console.

Sony held a PS5 reveal event on June 11 where it finally unveiled the gaming console and announced a long list of titles playable on the new powerful machine. For those who missed the big Sony PS5 reveal event, you can watch the entire show here:

Image credits: Rockstar Games